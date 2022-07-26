Millennium Post
Home > Kolkata > CM to inaugurate capacity expansion for wagons
Kolkata

CM to inaugurate capacity expansion for wagons

BY Team MP25 July 2022 7:44 PM GMT
CM to inaugurate capacity expansion for wagons
X

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lay the foundation stone for the new stainless steel coach manufacturing facility of Titagarh Wagons while attending the occasion of its 25 years celebration on July 27 (Wednesday) at the latter's plant in Uttarpara, Hooghly. Banerjee will also lay the foundation stone of the proposed shipyard at Falta.

She will inaugurate the capacity expansion for wagons in Titagarh and propulsion production for traction motors, traction converters etc. Members of the Board of Directors of Titagarh Wagons, including its Chairman JP Chowdhury and vice-chairman-cum managing-director Umesh Chowdhury, will be present during the occasion. According to sources in Titagarh Wagons, the Italian government is likely to acquire at least a 20 per cent stake in Titagarh Wagons's wholly-owned subsidiary Firema, SPA. Invitalia, the Italian government's investment promotion agency, will be acquiring a 20-30 per cent stake in Firema.

Titagarh Group was in dialogue with the Italian government for capital support after the company faced financial headwinds during the pandemic. Firema, which is executing railway projects in Europe, is also instrumental in building India's first aluminum coach, for the Pune Metro. Italian railway firm Firema was taken over by the Kolkata-based Titagarh Group in 2015.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story

Similar Posts

View All
Wont spare anyone, even if hes a minister

'Won't spare anyone, even if he's a minister'

Partha, Arpita sent to ED custody till August 3

Partha, Arpita sent to ED custody till August 3

CM gives away Bangabibhushan, Bangabhushan & Mahanayak awards

CM gives away Bangabibhushan, Bangabhushan & Mahanayak awards

Apex court recommends 9 judicial officers for elevation as HC judges

Apex court recommends 9 judicial officers for elevation as HC judges

State proposes to set up zoo in New Town

State proposes to set up zoo in New Town

No. of BJP workers in state dropped drastically since 2021 polls, says BJP leader

No. of BJP workers in state dropped drastically since 2021 polls, says BJP leader

Posters claiming BJP MLAs missing since polls surface

Posters claiming BJP MLAs missing since polls surface

Bengal records about 1,094 cases, at least 7 deaths in a day

Bengal records about 1,094 cases, at least 7 deaths in a day

City gets 011.4mm rainfall in the past 24 hours: MeT

City gets 011.4mm rainfall in the past 24 hours: MeT

Three cops hurt after explosion at police stn in Berhampore

Three cops hurt after explosion at police stn in Berhampore

'Over 400 women involved in mushroom cultivation'

Wildlife crimes: 5 convictions given in less than 7 months by Alipurduar court

Wildlife crimes: 5 convictions given in less than 7 months by Alipurduar court

Teacher recruitment: HC seeks report on number of vacancies

Teacher recruitment: HC seeks report on number of vacancies

Share it
X
X