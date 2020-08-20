CM to hold virtual review meeting on Aug 24, 25

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be holding a virtual administrative review meeting with nine districts on August 24 and 25.



The meeting is going to be a crucial one as it is going to take place for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak. She will be reviewing the progress of different projects besides taking stock of the pandemic situation.

She will also be holding the virtual meeting from Nabanna Sabhaghar where senior officers including Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Director General of Police Virendra will be present.

On August 24, she will be holding the meeting with authorities of Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24-Parganas while authorities of Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, East and West Burdwan will be attending the same the next day.