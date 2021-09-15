CM to hold the first meet of newly formed industry board today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be holding the first meeting of the West Bengal Industrial Promotion Board on Wednesday.



The Chief Minister is the chairperson of the board and it was constituted with an aim to ensure better coordination among related departments to redress various industry related issues at the earliest.

This came when the state government had framed the "Ethanol Production Promotion Policy" and "Data Centre Industry Policy". At the same time, the Bengal government has also decided to approve setting up of private industrial parks on even five acres of land in Kolkata and its surrounding Howrah, North and South 24-Parganas districts. Earlier, a minimum 20 acres was needed for the same.

The Chief Minister would head the meeting. It would be attended by the Industry minister Partha Chatterjee. Besides the state's Chief Secretary and chairpersons of both West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) and West Bengal Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBIIDC), ministers and secretaries of departments including Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles (MSME & T), Information Technology and Electronics, Tourism, Power, Land, Finance and Food Processing Industries and Horticulture would also be attending the same.

The meeting comes crucial when it is going to take place within a couple of days after the state government has announced a series of steps to attract investment mainly at the existing industrial parks and for setting up of new industrial parks as well.

With the changes brought to the policy for industrial parks, different units related to the sectors including warehouse, logistics, cold storage, poultry and fisheries can also be set up at industrial parks and private investors would also be getting 20 percent, 30 percent and 50 percent of the state government's incentive at three stages of completion of setting up of a new industrial parks.