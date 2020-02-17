CM to hold meeting with top brass of all civic bodies
Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to hold a meeting with the top brass from all civic bodies
in the state, to discuss on
various issues including implementation of development projects. The meeting is scheduled to take place at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on February 20.
The state Municipal Affairs and Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim is also scheduled to be present in the meeting.
Sources said that Mayors of municipal corporations, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of all municipalities will have to be present in the meeting.
It has been learnt that the Chief Minister will be taking stock of the implementation of various projects, which were taken up exclusively for the areas under municipal corporations and municipalities.
There are seven municipal corporations and 127 municipalities in the state. Representatives of all civic bodies have to be present. Top brass of the civic bodies, where the board is yet to be formed after elections, would also be present in the meeting.
It may be mentioned that the Mamata Banerjee government has taken up several projects to ensure development of the areas under the jurisdiction of the civic bodies.
In a bid to ensure that the projects get properly implemented, she will be holding a meeting to take stock of the same.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Will convicts be hanged on Mar 3 or more delays expected?17 Feb 2020 6:22 PM GMT
Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea seeking CBI probe17 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
Open to talks with court-appointed interlocutors: Shaheen...17 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
3 killed while laying Ganga water pipeline at NH-24 in...17 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
2 criminals killed in firing with Special Cell17 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT