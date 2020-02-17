CM to hold meeting with top brass of all civic bodies

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to hold a meeting with the top brass from all civic bodies



in the state, to discuss on

various issues including implementation of development projects. The meeting is scheduled to take place at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on February 20.

The state Municipal Affairs and Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim is also scheduled to be present in the meeting.

Sources said that Mayors of municipal corporations, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of all municipalities will have to be present in the meeting.

It has been learnt that the Chief Minister will be taking stock of the implementation of various projects, which were taken up exclusively for the areas under municipal corporations and municipalities.

There are seven municipal corporations and 127 municipalities in the state. Representatives of all civic bodies have to be present. Top brass of the civic bodies, where the board is yet to be formed after elections, would also be present in the meeting.

It may be mentioned that the Mamata Banerjee government has taken up several projects to ensure development of the areas under the jurisdiction of the civic bodies.

In a bid to ensure that the projects get properly implemented, she will be holding a meeting to take stock of the same.