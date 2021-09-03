CM to hold first meet of the newly formed industry board on Sept 15

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would hold the first meeting of the West Bengal Industrial Promotion Board on September 15.



The board, with the Chief Minister as its chairperson, was constituted to redress investment and industrialisation-related issues at the earliest with a well-knit coordination among concerned departments. It would ensure a momentum in terms of investment in the sectors including industry, tourism, information technology, horticulture, MSME and food processing.

Meanwhile, the cabinet on Thursday gave its nod for the "Ethanol Production Promotion Policy" and "Data Centre Industry Policy". The state Industry minister Partha Chatterjee said that the guidelines of both the policies would be brought at the earliest. Introduction of the policies would attract investment and would also ensure crores of investment in phases in the state.

The Chief Minister had announced about her government's move to introduce both the policies while addressing an industry related programme at panagarh on Wednesday.