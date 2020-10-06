CM to hold district review meet of West Midnapore and Jhargram

Kolkata: In a bid to keep up the pace of execution of development work at the grassroot level, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be holding a district review meeting of West Midnapore and Jhargram on Tuesday and Friday.

The meeting at West Midnapore will be held at Kharagpur from 4 pm on Tuesday while the same for Jhargram will be held at the auditorium of the local civic body at Jhargram town itself from 2 pm on Wednesday.

Banerjee will reach Kharagpur on Tuesday directly to hold the review meeting.

From West Midnapore she will be visiting Jhargram that has become the state's 22 nd district of the state on April 4 in 2017.

The Chief Minister's visit to the Jangalmahal district comes crucial when there was an attempt a month ago to create panic among people by circulating information about the presence of Maoist activists in Jhargram.

Most importantly, the attempt was made when Jangalmahal is completely peaceful and witnessing a massive development.

In the past nine years, a staggering more than Rs 2,000 crore was spent for development only if Jhargram had turned to hell during the Left Front regime.

Sources said that the focus of the review meeting will be on the overall development in the districts with stress on tourism in Jhargram.

At the same time, the Chief Minister would also give necessary directions to the police as the district shares a border with the neighbouring states.