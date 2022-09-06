CM to hold administrative review meeting on Sep 7

kolkata: In a bid to ensure that all pending works are completed before the upcoming Panchayats election scheduled to be held next year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold an administrative review meeting on September 7.



She will meet the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and MLAs on September 8. The administrative review meeting will be held at Nabanna Sabhaghar. The CMO and the office of the state Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi have received reports on the performance by various departments. The reports were being scrutinised, sources said. All the ministers and departmental secretaries will be present at the meeting. The director general and Commissioner of Kolkata Police will attend the meeting and the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police and the Commissioners of different Police Commissionerates will join the meeting virtually.The main purpose of the meeting will be to find out the status of the ongoing and pending projects. The meeting on September 8 will be held at Netaji Indoor Stadium. All the senior leaders of the party, including the MPs and MLAs, the district presidents will remain present at the meeting. The sabhadhipatis, presidents of the Gram Panchayats and blocks will attend the meeting as well.

Political experts said Trinamool chairperson was likely to give a roadmap to be followed for the Panchayats election. Special drives would be taken up to make people aware of various state-run projects and ensure that no beneficiaries were left out.

Banerjee had already asked the leaders to go to the people and build contacts with them while party's national general secretary had made it very clear that leaders with clean and transparent image would be given ticket for the Panchayat election. Trinamool could not do well in the Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Samities in several Panchayats in Junglemahal and North Bengal in 2018. Abhishek Banerjee had already said stern action would be taken against those who would try to use power to prevent people from exercising their franchise. The Panchayats election is likely to be held in February-March, 2023.