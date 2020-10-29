CM to hold administrative review meet on Nov 5

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a virtual administrative review meeting on November 5 to take stock of ongoing development projects amidst the Covid situation in the state.



According to the sources in the state administration, senior officers from all departments will be attending the meeting. All district magistrates have also been asked to be present in the meeting through video conference.

The Chief Minister along with the top brass of the state administration will be holding the meeting from Nabanna Sabhaghar.

Banerjee will be going through the reports on all ongoing projects and its implementation in all districts. She will also be discussing the Covid situation in the districts and would take off the present situation in terms of infrastructure needed to fight against the pandemic. A few weeks ago, Banerjee visited Siliguri where she held review meetings of North Bengal districts. She also launched Pathasree Abhiyan scheme for reconstruction of 12,000 km roads from Jalpaiguri during her visit to North Bengal. Banerjee would also be taking detailed information in this regard.

Banerjee also visited West Midnapore and Jhargram recently where she held a review meeting of the districts and also announced a series of new projects.

The administrative review meeting on November 5 is going to be the first one after Durga Puja.