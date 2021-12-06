CM to hold admin meet of North & South Dinajpur dists from Raiganj on Tue

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to visit North Bengal to hold an administrative review meeting braving all odds due to the inclement weather.



Due to the inclement weather she cannot fly to North Bengal. So she decided to leave by train on Monday afternoon only. If everything remains as planned, Banerjee would be leaving Kolkata for North Bengal in Shatabdi Express.

On Tuesday, Banerjee would be holding the administrative review meeting of both North and South Dinajpur districts at Raiganj. The meeting would commence at 1 pm. Earlier separate meetings for North and South Dinajpur were scheduled to be held at Raiganj and Gangarampur respectively from 1 pm and 3 pm respectively. But with the change in schedule due to inclement weather, it would be held together at Raiganj from 1 pm. All officers of South Dinajpur also have to be physically present at the meeting at Raiganj on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, she would be holding the administrative review meeting of Malda and Murshidabad on December 8. The meeting of Malda and Murshidabad would be held at 1 pm and 4 pm respectively. From Murshidabad, Banerjee would be visiting Nadia. She is scheduled to hold the administrative review meeting in Nadia on December 9.

Security arrangements have been tightened up in north Bengal districts to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the stay of the Chief Minister. Top brass of the state government starting from the Chief Secretary to senior officers of all crucial departments would be attending the administrative review meetings. Banerjee would also inaugurate a series of projects while holding the administrative review meetings. She would also be laying the foundation stone of various new projects in the districts.

Banerjee has a back to back programme as she would be visiting Nepal on December 11 and she would straight fly to Goa the same day where she would be holding political rallies.