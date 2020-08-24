CM to hold 2-day review meet with authorities of 9 districts

Kolkata: With the aim to ensure proper implementation of all development schemes and programmes across the state despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to hold a two-day long virtual review meeting with authorities of nine districts on Monday and Tuesday.



In the past five months, the Chief Minister along with the senior state government officials held several video conferences with the district authorities on COVID-19 situation and in connection with the steps needed to check its spread.

On Monday and Tuesday, the meeting will be focused on schemes and programmes of mainly 20 departments including Panchayat and Rural Development, Agriculture, Agriculture Marketing, Public Works Department, Irrigation and Waterways and Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation department.

On Monday, the Chief Minister will be discussing the issues related to the schemes and programmes with authorities of Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24-Parganas districts.

The same with the authorities of five other districts - Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, East and West Burdwan - will be held on Tuesday.

Besides the district magistrates, superintendents of police and commissioners of police, all sub-divisional officers (SDOs), sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs), block development officers (BDOs), officers-in-charge of all police stations in the districts have been directed to be present in the meeting.

Every district has made arrangement from where all the concerned officers will be attending the virtual review meeting.

The Chief Minister will be attending the meeting from Nabanna Sabhaghar along with officers of all the concerned departments. It is learnt that top brass of around 20 departments will also be attending the meeting.

Following the direction of the Chief Minister, the lockdown in the state was implemented with an approach to ensure that both "life and livelihood" do not get affected. Following the set guidelines of COVID-19, construction work mainly of the development projects in the state had started in full swing soon after the relaxation was given in this regard and a record has been set in terms of creation of mandays under MGNREGA. Besides fighting against COVID-19, the state government has also ensured proper implementation of social schemes and programmes including timely distribution of financial assistance to the beneficiaries of Joy Bangla scheme.

The Chief Minister will be taking stock of the situation at present of all the projects in the districts and would suggest the next course of action to ensure further development of the state.

Banerjee is also likely to discuss the law and order situation in different areas in these districts besides raising the issues related to circulation of fake news.