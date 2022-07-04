CM to hand over student credit cards at event in city on July 7

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hand over students' credit cards at a government programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday, July 7. At least 6,000 students along with their accompanying guardians from different parts of the state are expected to be present at the programme.



The rest would be present at respective District Civil Services Study Centres which may also be officially inaugurated by Banerjee on that day. The district magistrates have been asked to be present at these centres along with the beneficiaries of the credit card scheme.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a video conference with the concerned officials of the district administration on June 29 regarding arrangements of logistics and other measures for mobilisation and bringing the students along with their guardians to the city. A follow-up meeting is expected to be held on Monday. The state government has set a target of distributing 18,000 Students' Credit Card on July 7. The highest target is for East Midnapore 2,510 followed by Kolkata 2,038 and 1,844 in South 24-Parganas.

State Education minister Bratya Basu had recently said at the state Assembly that there have been over 1.19 lakh applications for Students' Credit Card and the banks have sanctioned loans of nearly 20000 applicants by disbursing Rs 521.29 crore.

Initially, only the Cooperative Banks were providing loans but with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directing the state administration to take necessary measures to bring nationalised banks on board, the results are better.

Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary and Education Secretary have been holding meetings every month with the bank authorities so that they sanction loans against Student Credit Cards.

This scheme is designed to support the students to pursue secondary, higher secondary, madrasah, undergraduate and postgraduate studies including professional degree and other equivalent courses in any school, madrasah, college, university and other affiliated institutes within and outside India. Students studying in various coaching institutions for appearing in different competitive examinations like Engineering, Medical, Law, IAS, IPS, WBCS etc, can also avail the loan under this scheme.

A student from West Bengal can obtain a maximum loan of Rs. 10 lakhs @ 4 per cent per annum simple interest under the scheme.

The loan can also be used for purchasing laptops, books, tabs etc or for educational travel and research.