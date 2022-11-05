CM to embark on tour of Nadia on Tues

Kolkata: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will leave Kolkata for a three-day tour of Nadia district on Tuesday.



Banerjee will stay at Krishnanagar on Tuesday night and will attend a political programme on Wednesday. Administrative review meeting will be held on Thursday following which she will return to Kolkata.

Ahead of this Nadia visit, Banerjee is scheduled to attend a programme of the Sikh community at Sahid Minar grounds on Monday. On November 14, she will chair a meeting at Nabanna with the task force which is responsible for regulating the prices of commodities in market

She is expected to direct the task force to take necessary measures so that the common people do not suffer because of the price of different commodities, particularly the essential ones going up.