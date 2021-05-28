CM to conduct aerial survey of cyclone Yaas-affected areas of N & S 24-Parganas today

KOLKATA: Even though the wind speed of the severe cyclonic storm Yaas that lashed the coastal belt of South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore on Wednesday was much less in comparison to that of super cyclone Amphan that had hit the state in May 20 last year, but the effect of spring tide in sea and rivers coupled with heavy rainfall has caused massive damage with the breaching of embankments at various places. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to take an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of North and South 24-Parganas and hold a meeting with the local administration on Friday. She will take the same exercise for East Midnapore on Saturday.



The massive rise in the water level flooded major parts of Kakdwip, Patharpratima, Namkhana, Gosaba, Kultali, Kulpi, Basanti and Canning. As per initial estimates 60000 mud houses have been damaged and several hectares of agricultural land and ponds have also been inundated. The Ghormamara islands, the off-beat tourist destination Mousuni Islands have been ravaged.

With 14 panchayats being flooded, Patharpratima block has been among the worst hit. Moreover, 14 panchayat areas under Gosaba block have also been affected due to breaching of embankments. Fish cultivation which is a major source of livelihood has also been affected with saline water from the river entering into the ponds.

"It will take time to restore normalcy at the affected blocks in the district. A good number of nearly 4 lakh people who have been evacuated to flood centres and relief centres will have to wait before returning back to their village homes," Bankim Hazra, Sunderban Affairs minister said.

District Magistrate P Ulaganathan said that restoration work of the damaged embankments have started on a war footing.

In East Midnapore the favourite sea destinations Digha, Mandarmani and Shankarpur have been badly damaged, The road by the side of the sea wore a battered look with boulders from the sea beach strewn here and there.

"Out of 700 hotels in Digha, 50 per cent have been affected. In case of Shankaprur the ground floor of 22 hotels were completely flooded. The effect of Covid has dealt a telling blow to tourism and now with Yaas we feel completely crippled," Bipradas Chakraborty, joint secretary of Digha- Shankarpur Hoteliers' Association said.

Hotels in Mandarmani have suffered the maximum damage due to the effect of the abnormal rise in sea level. At least 80 hotels have been adversely affected. Fish cultivation particularly prawn, also suffered badly.