CM to attend swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren
Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 29.
Earlier, Banerjee had congratulated Soren after the JMM-Congress alliance emerged victorious against BJP in the Jharkhand Assembly election handsomely. Soren had then invited Banerjee to attend the function. She has repeatedly requested the Opposition leaders to become united against the BJP. It was Banerjee who had first raised her voice against NRC and CAA and had categorically stated that the Bengal government would never implement them. After her, the chief ministers of Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh also decided not to implement NRC and CAA.
It may be mentioned that she was earlier slated to visit Siliguri on December 29, which has now
been postponed to January 3.
