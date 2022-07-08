CM to attend swearing-in ceremony of GTA on July 12 in Darjeeling

DARJEELING: The Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Darjeeling Chowrasta on July 12. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be arriving at Darjeeling on July 11 and will be attending the programme the following day.



Anit Thapa on his way back from Kolkata on Thursday, after holding a meeting with the Chief Minister at Nabanna, talking to media persons at Bagdogra, stated: "The swearing-in ceremony and the first meeting of the GTA Sabha will be held on July 12. The Chief Minister will be arriving on July 11." Chowrasta, also known as the Mall, is the most popular public space of the Hill town.

The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) has bagged 27 seats out of 45 in the recently concluded GTA elections. 5 TMC winners along with 3 Independents have extended support to the BGPM. Sources within the BGPM stated that Anit Thapa will be sworn in as the Chief Executive.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Chandrima Bhattacharya on Thursday inaugurated a 24-bedded critical care unit at the Maharaja Jitendra Narayan hospital in Cooch Behar.

The Minister on a tour of North Bengal had arrived at Bagdogra, Siliguri on Thursday and headed for Cooch Behar. The CCU which was 10-bedded has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 1 crore 30 lakh approximately.

"This has been done on the instructions of the Chief Minister. It was also recommended by the Rogi Kalyan Samity. The critically ill will get better treatment facilities henceforth," stated the minister. Partha Pratim Roy, chairperson of Rogi Kalyan Samity was also present.

"The people of Bengal including the Hills and the plains trust Didi's development agenda. This is why we are getting the mandate," Bhattacharya had stated earlier at Bagdogra.