CM to attend Hemant Soren's swearing-in ceremony today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee left for Jharkhand to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren, the newly elected Chief Minister, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday.



Earlier, Soren had invited her to attend the swearing-in ceremony which will take place at the Morabadi stadium.

Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram are also expected to take part in Sunday's programme. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sitaram Yechury, secretary of CPI(M) will participate in the swearing in ceremony. It will be attended by the former President Pranab Mukherjee. Political experts said that once again an attempt will be made to unite the Opposition against the BJP. The party's recent defeat in Jharkhand has boosted the Opposition morale. Already states like Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh have decided not to implement CAA and demanded its withdrawal.

They said the central figure in the opposition camp will be Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee had held a rally at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata in January, this year, where leaders of all the Opposition parties took part in the united India movement. However, the Opposition could not get united and BJP won the Lok Sabha elections.

It was Banerjee who had raised the slogan against NRC and CAA and categorically said that Bengal government will not implement it. Already more than 20 persons who took part in movements against the implementation of CAA and NRC have been killed in police firing. The students of Jawaharlal Nehru University , Jamia Millia Islamia University and Kanpur IIT have taken rallies against CAA and the police resorted to all sorts of repressive measures to thwart their movement. Mamata Banerjee has given support to the students.