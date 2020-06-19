CM to attend all-party meeting

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will attend the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the cross border situation in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.



The meeting is scheduled to take place through a video conference at 5 pm on Friday.

The all-party meeting has been convened in light of the deadliest military confrontation that took place in the past five decades in which 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives.

Supporting the call for an all-party meeting in this hour of crisis, Banerjee on Wednesday had said there is no problem in attending the meeting. "We are proud of our nation and we are together in the fight if any enemy attacks our country. It is not accepted if anyone attacks our country. We expect that our country will not sit idle. We do not interfere in any matters related to foreign affairs and we leave it to the Centre to take the final steps in this connection," she had said.

Among the 20 jawans, two of them — Rajesh Orang and Bipul Roy belonged to Birbhum and Alipurduar districts.