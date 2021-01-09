CM thanks officials & participants as over 2 cr visit Duare Sarkar camps

Kolkata: The country's biggest outreach drive launched by the Bengal government – Duare Sarkar – has touched a new milestone with 2 crore people visiting the camps till Saturday and 62 lakh of them got enrolled under Swasthya Sathi scheme.



Expressing her gratitude towards both "participants and the state government officials", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the success of the drive in a tweet on Saturday evening.

She tweeted: "Happy to share that as of 4 pm today, the total number of visitors in #DuareSarkar camps has crossed 2 Crores! I once again congratulate & thank every single GoWB official for ensuring smooth door-step delivery of Govt services and benefits. Thanking all participants too!"

Banerjee had launched the drive on December 1 to ensure delivery of benefits of a dozen state-run schemes at the doorsteps of people.

"Almost 90 Lakh people across West Bengal received different kinds of services. This includes 62 lakh beneficiaries under Swasthya Sathi, 7 lakh beneficiaries who received SC/ST/OBC certificates and 4 lakh beneficiaries who received assistance under Krishak Bandhu," Banerjee stated in her tweet.

She further maintained in the tweet that "Further, benefits of other GoWB schemes like Kanyashree, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Aikyashree, Shikshashree, Jai Johar, Taposhili Bandhu, Manabik etc were extended to lakhs of people. Everyone who applied for various services at the camps were also provided helping hands." It was on December 18 when the state had witnessed footfall of 1 crore people at Duare Sarkar camps. The third phase of the initiative started on January 2 and the footfall has doubled only in nine days of this phase of the drive.

The state government has extended the Swasthya Sathi scheme for all 10 crore people of the state ensuring RS 5 lakh health coverage per year per family. Maximum number of people at Duare Sarkar camps turned out have applied for the health scheme for which the state government is paying the entire premium on behalf of the beneficiaries.

Again, 4 lakh people have got enrolled for Krishak Bandhu scheme under which family members of deceased farmers aged between 18-60 years get compensation of Rs 2 lakh. Moreover, a farmer with one or more acre landholding gets financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per annum in Rabi and Kharif Season.

So far more than 54 lakh farmers have been brought under the scheme and now the state government has allowed enrollment in the scheme against self declaration.