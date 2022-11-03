CM tells mins to remain 'vigilant' in next 2 months

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked her Cabinet ministers to be alert and vigilant in their respective constituencies from the end of November till the middle of December with intelligence inputs about attempts of the Opposition to engineer communal tension in the state. Banerjee has also instructed the police to be more active and increase naka checking.



According to Nabanna sources, during the Cabinet meeting, Banerjee said that the administration will keep vigil in the best possible manner but the members of the Cabinet and the MLAs should also play their part so that the law and order situation and the communal harmony which is the strength of Bengal is not jeopardized by any means.

She further directed the ministers to maintain liaison with the police administration.

Banerjee has asked her MLAs repeatedly to go around in their respective areas and reach out to the common people. Though Banerjee didn't name any specific political party, however, there are no prizes to guess that she meant BJP.

Just a few days back, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had said that the Mamata Banerjee government will fall by December. The same statement has also come from BJP's state secretary Sukanta Majumdar.

There has been more than one instance in the last few years when BJP has tried to create tension in the state, particularly by circulating fake images and videos on social media.