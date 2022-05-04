CM speaks with agitating candidates

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called up the agitating candidates at Mayo Road and assured them of recruitment.



The candidates have been agitating alleging that they have been denied

teachers' jobs even after their name appeared in the merit list of SSC examination.

Banerjee spoke with one of the agitators from the mobile phone of

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Akash Megharia and listened to their grievances and then assured them of recruitment.

"A police officer approached us and handed me his cell phone saying that the Chief Minister wants to speak with us. She has assured us that she will deal with the matter sympathetically.

She has informed us that she will speak with the state Education department so that things are settled," one of the agitating students said.

However, the agitators claimed that they will lift their agitation only when they get their appointment letter.

The agitators had passed the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) in 2016.