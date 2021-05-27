CM sets up task force to check erosion of embankments

KOLKATA: Stating that washing away of embankments in coastal and riverine areas has turned out to be a recurring problem despite spending crores every year for the same, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee set up a task force headed by the Chief Secretary to find a permanent solution for the same and suggested planting of vetiver grass on river banks, which is known to prevent soil erosion.



She set up another task force that is also headed by Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to undertake assessment of the total damage caused due to Cyclone Yaas.

"Irrigation-related works, mainly construction and repairing of embankments, need to be carried out with more importance. We had reconstructed several embankments after cyclone Amphan. If a cyclone hits the state every year, then the entire effort and investment goes in vain. Crores of rupees that were spent to reconstruct the embankments got wasted," Banerjee said after enquiring the Additional Chief Secretary of the Irrigation and Waterways department Naveen Prakash to explain the reason behind it.

When Prakash said in reply that permanent concrete embankments remained unaffected but there were many places where it was not possible to construct concrete ones, Banerjee suggested plantation of vetiver grass on such embankments.

"It needs a proper state-wide planning and setting up of a task force headed by the Chief Secretary would help in carrying out the same. Senior officers of concerned departments including Home, Finance, Forest, Environment and Irrigation and Waterways would be members of the task force," she said, stressing that the irrigation sector was mostly affected in Cyclone Yaas, resulting in damage of crops in the fields.

Banerjee has also directed officers of the state Agriculture department to supply "nona swarna" seeds to help farmers cultivate paddy after saline water in the fields recede.