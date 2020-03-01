CM set to visit South Dinajpur on March 4

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to address party workers at a convention and rally at Buniadpur football ground on March 4. District party chief Arpita Ghosh informed on Sunday.



"Didi is expected to arrive at Buniadpur on March 4, to address our party's workers summit. Her programme has been named as 'Booth Bhittik Kormisabha'. Besides Buniadpur, she will also address similar rallies at Malda and Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur," Ghosh said. According to her around one lakh people from eight blocks will attend her programme. The rally is of immense importance before the upcoming Assembly polls slated for the state next year. "We have started our fight against communal BJP so that they are unable to get a single seat from the state. The BJP leaders are trying to divide people in the name of religion. Our party believes in communal harmony and integration. It is also our challenge to restrict the devastating politics of the saffron party otherwise anarchy will persist in our state like other parts of the nation," she said.

Ghosh and senior party leaders had visited the venue already to oversee preparations for the rally. Sufficient police personnel will be deployed for the rally. Besides, an adequate number of CCTV cameras is said to have been installed in and around the area to keep a close look at the proceedings.

Ghosh said her visit would help the party workers to take on the opposition onslaught. "We have municipal elections in Balurghat and Gangarampur too. We had captured both civic bodies in the last polls and therefore her visit would be politically significant for the party," she said.

Banerjee visited the district in November 2019, to attend an administrative review meeting at Gangarampur.