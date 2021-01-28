CM set to visit North Bengal on February 1

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be arriving in North Bengal on February 1st.



Though her official schedule is not confirmed yet, sources state that she will be inaugurating the Uttar Bongo Utsav on February 1. On February 2nd she will be attending a mass marriage ceremony at Falakata. On February 3, she will attend an organisational meet in Alipurduar to be attended by TMC leaders and workers from North Bengal.The Chief Minister is scheduled to depart for Kolkata on February 4th. In another development land documents were handed over to 150 beneficiaries residing in different areas under the Jalpaiguri Municipality including Aurobindo Colony, Maskalaibari, Pandapara and Indira Gandhi Colony.

"It has been our commitment and we are proud that we lived up to it under the direction from the Chief Minister," stated Papia Paul, Chairperson, Board of Administrators, Jalpaiguri Municipality.