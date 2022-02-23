CM set to hold the industrial meet today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be chairing an industrial meet on Wednesday at Nabanna Sabhaghar.



The meeting assumes significance with the sixth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit to take place on April 21 and 22 .

Four task force involving industry, exports, infrastructure and tourism have been constituted with representation from the state government departments and industrialists.

Among the upcoming major projects, the state has gone for a second call for Tajpur port to see if more bidders come forward.

The Adani Group has evinced interest in developing the Tajpur greenfield sea port in East Midnapore in which the state has plans to invest around Rs 4,200 crore.

It is expected to draw investments to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore while total employment will be over 25,000.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on February 10 had met industrialist Gautam Adani's son Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports at Nabanna state secretariat.

Senior representatives of 25 countries had already expressed their interest in investing in Bengal in an interactive session ahead of the sixth edition of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) held in December last year where Consul Generals, Honorary Consuls and Deputy High Commissioners from 25 countries including Germany, Italy, France, USA, Russia, Netherlands and Israel were present .

Banerjee will be briefed about the huge job potential envisaged through different industry, MSME, Tourism and IT projects of the state government.

A leading cycle manufacturing company based in Ludhiana has already evinced its interest in this regard.

A team from West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation visited Ludhiana recently and a proposal for an MoU has been submitted by the company.