CM seeks suggestions for preserving Soumitra Chatterjee's legacy

Kolkata: Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, sought suggestions from people to preserve the legacy of Soumitra Chatterjee.



She inaugurated a retrospective exhibition on Soumitra Chatterjee at Kolkata Centre for Creativity on Thursday afternoon.

Addressing the gathering, she said: "If you have any suggestion to preserve his legacy, the state government will take up the matter jointly."

Recalling her association with Chatterjee, she said: "I never thought that the end would come so early. After Uttam Kumar, he was the guardian of the Bengal film industry. I have come here to see boudi (Deepa Chatterjee) and request her to get in touch with me in case of any necessity as I consider this to be my duty." Banerjee recalled how as a child she used to accompany her mother to see movies in night shows. She relished the nuts that her mother bought as she kept herself busy in watching the films. She said Chatterjee would continue to shine like a bright star and inspire the film personalities and audience for years to come.