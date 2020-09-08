CM seeks report on Jhargram incident

Kolkata: Stating that the recent incident at Jhargram is a made up story, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday directed the Director General of Police to file a report to her by finding out who are actually behind the same.



Recently, four youths from Kharagpur had made up the story of facing the Maoists at the Dhangikusum in Jhargram to avoid the wrath of their parents after one of them had lost a mobile phone. The Director General of Police Virendra visited the spot after the incident and took stock of the situation.

Banerjee on Tuesday said: "I will ask the DGP to submit a report after probing into the incident of Belpahari. It has to find out the actual people

behind it."

At the same time, Banerjee has announced that all the 5,500 junior constables in Jangalmahal will be promoted to the post of constables. With the state government's decision, they will be automatically promoted as constables on completion of five years of their job and they will start getting all benefits of the same.

At the same time Banerjee asked Director Security Vineet Goyal to further strengthen the Special Task Force and senior IG STF Ajay Nand for utilisation of the Counter Insurgency Force (CIF).