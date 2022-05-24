CM seeks 'autonomy' for central agencies to 'save democracy'

KOLKATA: Accusing the BJP of using central agencies to interfere in affairs of the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called for their autonomy to 'save democracy'.



Addressing a press conference at Nabanna on Monday, Banerjee said that she had never experienced such 'inferior' political interference by the saffron party which is worse than that of Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin or Benito Mussolini'.

"The BJP-led central government is using the central agencies to interfere in the state's affairs right from the block to the state level. They are bulldozing the federal structure of the country through the use of agencies. There is Tughlaqi rule in force,'' she said.

In a clear indication that the agencies function at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah, Banerjee said: "The autonomy of the agencies rests with two persons belonging to the BJP, so I demand autonomy of them so that they can work impartially."

Banerjee further stated: It should be the mission of modern India that I should not be vindictive and there should not be any political vendetta. Let us give salary to the agencies and nothing else. This should be the single window formula for the people, of the people and by the people."Banerjee referred to the recent incident of the alleged ransacking of houses at Harishchandrapur in Malda and said: "They should inform the state police before holding such an operation," she said.

Banerjee claimed that she was the first person to be vocal about the agencies' autonomy as this is badly needed for saving the country's democracy and for saving India from disaster. "I love my country, my motherland. What is happening is an attempt to sell the country," the Chief Minister said.. Banerjee has time and again been vocal against the agencies being used with political vendetta but on Monday she went a step further demanding their autonomy.

The Chief Minister also cited the recent case lodged against Rashtriya Janata Dal's Lalu Prasad Yadav, and asked: "What was the urgency of Lalu Prasad Yadav's case? Was it to weaken the opposition parties?"Hinting at corruption in BJP, she asked: "How many inquiries have they conducted on their own party members?"

Meanwhile, it was learnt that a special Cabinet meeting will be held on May 26 to

discuss important education-related issues.