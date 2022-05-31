CM scorns DM over graft; rebukes dist officials for ineffective work

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pulled up a section of district administration officials for inordinate delay in the execution of various projects causing harassment to tribal people coming for land mutation to enable them to derive benefits of the Krishak Bandhu scheme.



Banerjee also rebuked Purulia District Magistrate Rahul Majumdar after receiving complaints of siphoning of revenue collected from brick kilns by "unknown collection agents" and said she would have given a "tight slap" if any TMC worker was involved in the graft. She warned of taking legal action against Land Revenue Department staffers if they were found to be involved in it.

"DM, are you listening to the complaints? The lower-level officers in your administration are eating up the funds collected. This is not done by TMC party men. What are you doing? How are you running the administration in this district?"If this was done by one of my party members, I would have given him a tight slap..." Banerjee said. A representative of Hura block alleged that the revenue collected from the brick kilns were not reaching the government. He alleged that those employed to collect the revenue were siphoning it off."Earlier, I used to think that only politicians are thieves...they earn a bad name. But those involved in government work for the people must have goodwill. If someone has made a mistake, I suggest they correct it," she remarked.

Banerjee, who is on an administrative tour to Purulia, also advised officers to lodge a police complaint if they believe that are being "framed". Public representatives from the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samity alleged non-cooperation from a section of District officials which was also disapproved by Banerjee.

"There are several projects related to water supply, construction of stadiums etc where I have been briefed that they are 'under process'. But I have a list of projects where there has been virtually insignificant progress for nearly five years. Projects that have been pending are being categorised as under process in a very tactful manner, what is this under process thing?" questioned Banerjee.She instructed the concerned officials to shun their lackadaisical attitude and expedite these pending works.

Banerjee singled-out two shops located in Balarampur block associated with work of the BLRO office in the area which have been charging money for land mutation which does not involve a single penny.Banerjee instructed Majumdar to conduct an immediate probe regarding such malpractice and seal the shops till the enquiry is over.

Banerjee was accompanied on the dais by some tribal people who had allegedly been harassed and they were made to speak about their grievances openly at the meeting. "Now if I find anybody intimidating these people, I will immediately put them behind the bars," Banerjee thundered.

She set a three-month timeline for the district administration to complete such pending land mutation of the tribal people. "The Bangla Sahayata Kendras (BSKs) should assist these people in filling up forms and the district administration should go door-to-door in the remote tribal areas to ensure that mutation of land is completed," Banerjee said.

She referred to the mobile camps undertaken by district administration of South 24-Parganas and Alipurduar for reaching out to the people with various government schemes as part of Duare Sarkar programme. "It has been seen that on more than one occasion the tribal people are falling into the trap of cheaters in their efforts to reach out to the BLRO office. So you should reach their doorsteps," the Chief Minister said. Amidst allegations of taking over tribal land taking advantage of their ignorance, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said that FIR should be lodged and if BLRO or any official is found responsible, action will be taken.

Banerjee regretted that something was wrong with the functioning of the district administration as public representatives were alleging non-cooperation. "You have to rectify this. The BDOs should cooperate with the public representatives," she said.