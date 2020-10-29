CM sanctions Rs 2L each to families of boat capsize victims

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sanctioned Rs two lakh compensation to the families of the five persons who died in an unfortunate incident of boat capsize at Beldanga in Murshidabad.



On Wednesday the state Home department tweeted: "Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sanctioned Rs 2 Lakh compensation each to the families of the 5 persons who died in an unfortunate incident of boat capsize during immersion of Ma Durga pratima at Beldanga 1 block in Murshidabad district on 26. 10. 20. Compensation amounts are being disbursed at once."

On Monday evening, the Durga idol of Hazra bari, Beldanga, was taken to the water body Dumnidah lake. There two country boats were arranged to take the idol to the middle of the water body for immersion. It is alleged that people more than the boat's capacity boarded despite the boatmen cautioning them. In the middle of the water body the boats capsized one by one. Though locals rescued the people from the water, five persons identified as Arindam Banerjee, Pinkan Pal, Sukhendu Dey, Nipan Hazra Banerjee and Sonath Hazra Banerjee drowned. Sources informed that the five deceased persons got stuck under the idol when a rope got entangled with their legs and bodies.

In a separate incident on Wednesday afternoon, four people fell into the river Ganges at Sovabazar Ghat during immersion. Sources informed that few people from Salt Lake came to Sovabazar ghat for immersion of goddess Durga. While the immersion was going on, a youth accidentally fell in the river. Seeing him going down, three more people from the team also jumped into the river. As soon as they fell into the river, police personnel and Disaster Management Group members jumped into the river and rescued them.