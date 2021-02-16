CM rechristens ATI after Netaji

KOLKATA: In a major announcement, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday named the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.



She also named the Civil Service Study Centre, which was inaugurated on January 25 in 2014 to provide training to civil service aspirants, after Satyendranath Tagore who is the first Indian to qualify for the ICS.

A new gallery at the ATO has been named after Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. Exhibits on eminent Bengalis who qualified for the civil service will be displayed at the gallery.

The state government has decided that from 2021-22 onwards, the Centre will, through PPP model, prepare up to 300 candidates each year for the UPSC examinations completely free of cost.