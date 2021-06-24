CM puts DMs & SPs on high alert

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday—referring to the sudden demand made by some BJP leaders about the need to confer Union territory status or statehood for north Bengal— directed the authorities of the region to 'deal strictly' with any 'untoward incident' that may get created with the saffron camp conspiring 'to divide the state'.



While holding a high-level meeting from Nabanna attended by all district magistrates and superintendents of police virtually, Banerjee directed the senior officers of north Bengal districts to be alert in terms of the conspiracy that is being fetched to divide Bengal.

She also directed to take immediate action finding any untoward incident, sources said.

The Chief Minister had earlier stated that she would not tolerate any attempts to divide Bengal and disturb its peace and harmony.

While reacting to a question related to a statement of BJP national president JP Nadda holding the states ruled by Opposition political parties responsible for "improper" inoculation drive,

Banerjee said: "I don't know why he is saying all these. They want to divide Bengal even after their worst defeat ever. It is their faulty policy that affected vaccination drives in the state for 15 days. BJP is the biggest disease. They cannot accept the people's mandate and are now conspiring to divide Bengal. They should be ashamed after such a defeat and also not think of dividing Bengal".

BJP MP John Barla had demanded a separate identity for North Bengal. Similarly, BJP MP Saumitra Khan demanded the same for Jangalmahal that led to a controversy.

Dilip Ghosh, BJP state president, had said it was not the party's view to divide Bengal and those making such statements were doing it on their own.

Ghosh's statement came within hours after Trinamool Congress took a strong stance.

Separate FIRs were also filed against Barla and Khan for passing remarks that could "destabilise" state.

It needs mention that the Mamata Banerjee government has increased the budget exclusively for development of north Bengal by more than 800 per cent in the past 10 years compared to that of in the last fiscal of the Left Front government.

This comes when the Bengal government has spent Rs 4,968.51 crore since 2012-13 fiscal only through the North Bengal Development department that was set up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after coming to power in 2011.

Apart from the development work carried out by the North Bengal Development department, other departments including Tourism, Industries, MSME, Transport, Agriculture, Irrigation, School Education and Higher Education have undertaken different projects involving investment of crores of rupees from its own funds.