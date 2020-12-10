CM prepares roadmap for development in Durgapur

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday prepared a roadmap for further development of the industrial town while holding a meeting with councillors of Durgapur Municipal Corporation.



She held the meeting at Bhagat Singh Krirangan in Durgapur before flying to Bongaon in North 24-Pargans, where she addressed a mammoth rally.

All the councillors were asked to turn up immediately for the urgent meeting in which the state Labour minister Moloy Ghatak and the vice-president of the party's trade union in West Midnapore Biswanath Padiwal were also present.

But, Borough Chairman Chandrasekhar Bandyopadhyay, who is known to be close to the former Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari, did not attend the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed the councillors to prepare two lists — one of which would contain details of minor works needed in the town. Each councillor was directed to give names of five needed works in their respective area. The task would have to be looked after by Mayor Dilip Agasthy. The second one list would contain details of the major works. She asked them to hand over the list to Ghatak.

Directing all to work together, Banerjee informed them about the torture she had faced at the hands of CPI(M) since 1990.

Sources said she directed the councillors to initiate measures so that local youths get jobs in the factories in the region. She also directed the Asansol-Durgapur Development Authority and Durgapur Municipal Corporation to take up projects jointly in the town to ensure proper maintenance of sewerage system, sufficient supply of safe drinking water and other civic amenities.

She also directed them to ensure fast disposal of application for trade licenses.