CM pens poem to voice anguish against violence in Delhi

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has already expressed concern over the fast deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital, wrote a poem as a mark of protest and expressing her deep concern over the savage incident on Wednesday. Banerjee has uploaded the poem on her Facebook page.



Banerjee is currently in Odisha to attend the meeting of Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) to be presided over by Union Home minister Amit Shah on February 28. In the past also, she had written several poems, criticising attempts to muzzle the voice of democracy.

Pained at the series of events that have so far claimed 23 lives, Banerjee wrote that the sacred country has been turned into hell, adding: "Who will give the answer? Will there be a solution! You and I are deaf and dumb. This sacred land turns into a hell."

She observed that a storm is raging across the country at gunpoint and a peaceful country is being turned into a violent one. "Will it lead to the end of democracy?" she questioned.

She stated that a 'Holi of blood' has been played before the festival of colours and humanity is the worst sufferer. "Where are we? Where are we going? From Heaven to hell. So many lives lost not to return again," wrote the anguished Chief Minister.