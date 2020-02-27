CM pens another poem against Delhi violence as death toll climbs to 38
Bhubaneswar/Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote a poem expressing her deep concern over the unprecedented violence in Delhi, in which death toll crossed 38, while Trinamool Mahila Congress took out a rally in Kolkata, protesting the same.
She posted the poem on Facebook and it was soon shared by hundreds of people. The post was also liked by thousands of people within a very short span of time, extending their support to the Chief Minister's view on the current situation in Delhi.
Banerjee wrote on Friday: "He came, he spoke and he left. My Motherland kept on burning. Disturbed. Worried. Troubled. The heart kept crying as the death toll mounted."
She had wrote another poem in three different languages - Bengali, Hindi and English - on Wednesday on the same issue.
Banerjee had also offered puja at the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri, praying for peace and harmony to be restored in Delhi. "We don't want bloodshed. We want peace and I offered puja praying for the same in the country," she had said.
Deeply pained over whatever was taking place around, she said: "There shouldn't be any differences among people. Let there be no violence in any part of the country."
In the past eight years since she came to power in Bengal, the Chief Minister has taken several steps and ensured
restoration of peace and harmony in the disturbed areas in the state.
Peace has been restored in Jangalmahal by bringing an end to Maoist troubles. She has ensured restoration of peace in Darjeeling as well. At the same time, she also ensured an overall development of the state.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Mahila Congress took out a march on Thursday to condemn the communal riot in Delhi. The rally started from Hazra More and ended at Gandhi statue on Mayo Road.
Trinamool Congress leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya, its president Shashi Panja and Smita Bakshi participated in the rally along with many others.
The women held banners and festoons condemning the violence, as the rally marched through SP Mukherjee Road, Asutosh Mukherje Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road and then ended at Gandhi statue. There were banners urging people to shun violence and restore peace.
