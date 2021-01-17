CM pays tribute to Netaji on 'Great Escape' anniversary

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to Netaji on the 80th anniversary of "Great Escape".



Netaji left Kolkata on January 16, 1941. Banerjee tweeted: "Today is the 80th anniversary of Netaji's 'Great Escape' from his Elgin Road residence to Europe. He overcame several hardships to lay the groundwork for his war against the British. His resilience is an inspiration for all. Jai Hind."

Sisir Bose, his nephew, drove him to Gomoh from where he took a train and left the country. Netaji was a brilliant driver and picked up Wanderer, a rare ordinary looking German car, and taught Sisir the basics of driving at night.