CM pays tribute to Martyrs of Kargil war

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a tribute to Martyrs and brave soldiers who fought for the country on Kargil Vijay Diwas.



In a tweet, the Chief Minister stated: "Ae mere watan ke logon, zara aankh mein bhar lo pani, Jo shahid huye hain unki, zara yaad karo kurbani… On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute all the martyrs and the brave soldiers who fought for the country. Jai Hind."

The state Forest minister Rajib Banerjee paid tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas by reciting a poem.

He paid his respect by stating about the courage of defence personnel in his recitation as they fight against the enemies to ensure that no one can cause any harm to India.