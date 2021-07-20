CM pays surprise visit to Kalighat vaccination centre

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited a vaccination centre at Bhowanipore and took stock of the inoculation drive taken up by her government.



Banerjee, on way to Nabanna on Monday, all of a sudden visited Kalighat Covid vaccination centre under Bhowanipore Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister interacted with the officers and health workers present at the vaccination centre. She took stock of all aspects of the vaccination camp. She also enquired about the process that is being followed to administer vaccine doses to the people.

Finding some people standing in a queue for their turn to get vaccinated, Banerjee interacted with the people. She wanted to know if everything was going on smoothly at the vaccination centre.

It needs a mention that the Chief Minister had visited the SSKM Hospital and Kolkata Police Hospital soon after taking oath for the third consecutive term to take stock of the arrangements to fight against the Covid pandemic.

During the first wave too, she had visited different state-run hospitals in the city encouraging doctors and health workers in their fight against Covid. Now, she visited the vaccination centre. This comes when she has already written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging to ensure adequate supply of vaccine doses to Bengal.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising her concern over the inadequate and irregular supply of vaccine doses to Bengal at a time when it has emerged as a topper among other states in terms of inoculation drive with minimum wastage.

Banerjee also stated in her two-page letter that the state had received only 25 lakh doses of vaccines in the month of July when the Health ministry claimed that it had sent 75 lakh jabs.