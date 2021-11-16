CM pays homage to Birsa Munda

Kolkata: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the tribal freedom fighter, Birsa Munda, on his 146th birth anniversary, on Monday. "Homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. We continue to be inspired by his fearless spirit and his undeterred efforts towards empowerment of the tribal community," she tweeted.



The birth anniversary of Birsa Munda was observed with enthusiasm in the state. It was for the first time that a holiday was declared on his birth anniversary. Birbaha Hansda, minister of state for Forest, garlanded a portrait of Birsa Munda in Nabanna. At Rabindra Sadan, minister of state for Backward Classes Welfare department Buluchik Baraik garlanded his portrait. A function was held to celebrate the birth anniversary.

A function was held at the Birsa Munda park in ward 81 in Kolkata, where state Power minister Aroop Biswas and Debashis Kumar, MLA from Rashbehari, were present. Trinamool Congress MLA Rajib Lochan Soren garlanded the statue of Birsa Munda at Bandwan in Purulia.

In Jhargram, the Information and Cultural Affairs department celebrated the birth anniversary. Cultural shows were held in this connection where youths presented traditional folk song and dance. Senior state government officials of the district were present at the function.

Birsa was a tribal freedom fighter, religious leader and folk hero of the Munda tribe.

He led a tribal religious movement against the British in the Bengal Presidency. He, along with 64 others, were arrested. He died in jail on June 9, 1900.

In 2008, a Hindi feature film directed by Iqbal Durran based on Birsa's life 'Gandhi se pahele Gandhi' was released.

In 2020, Ranjan Khosla made a documentary 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda' based on his life and the movement against the British.