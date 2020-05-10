CM pays her tribute to 'Maa, amma & mothers'

Kolkata: Extending her greetings on mother's day, on Sunday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed love and respect towards mothers of all communities.



The Chief Minister tweeted: "Today is Mothers' Day. Greetings to all Maa, Amma and Mothers on this auspicious day. The Mother's Wax Museum and the Maa Flyover are tributes to them. We also start our slogan with Maa… Maa Mati Manush. We respect all mothers like our own mother."

Stating a series of steps that her government took in the past nine years for mothers, Banerjee further stated in the tweet: "We are committed to the welfare of mothers. Our Government in Bangla set up Mother and Child hubs, started Matri Yan services, issued Swasthya Sathi smart cards to women recognising them as head of family, declared 731 days of maternity leave for female employees."

This comes within a few days after the Bengal government's one of the biggest achievement that is ensuring a drop in infant mortality rate was announced. Sample Registration System Bulletin released from Registrar General of India recently announced that it has dropped to 22 per 1,000 birth in 2020 which was 24 in 2019. This has become possible only with the state government creating infrastructure for cent percent institutional delivery.

The state Health department has also set up Mother and Child hubs in various government hospitals under "Health for All" programme and it helped in reducing infant mortality rate. Recently, work to set up five more Mother and Child hubs including four in districts has started.

Around nine Mother and Child hubs are operational in different medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

Bengal was the first state in the country to introduce

Matri Yan that is a set of dedicated ambulances in which pregnant women are taken to hospitals.

Introduction of the same turned very helpful in remote parts of the state where getting a vehicle to take a pregnant woman to hospital mainly after sunset was quite difficult.