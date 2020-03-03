CM orders CID probe into tout racket operating in Raiganj Medical College

Kaliaganj: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a probe by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into an alleged racket of touts operating in Raiganj Medical College and Hospital and taking money to provide stretchers, even for taking a pregnant woman to the maternity ward.



The Chief Minister ordered the same when the matter came up during the administrative review meeting of North Dinajpur district at Kaliaganj.

"Why is the maternity ward of Raiganj Medical College

and Hospital on the eighth floor? It should be on the ground floor of the hospital. Why are policemen occupying a room on the ground floor?" she questioned.

Urging the North Dinajpur SP Sumit Kumar to look into the matter, she directed to shift the policemen to a camp for the time being, till they get a permanent alternate place in the hospital.

She also directed to carry out necessary repairing work, to give a fresh coat of paint to the room on the ground floor and to shift the maternity ward within the next three days.

The Chief Minister said that she came to know that there are some touts in the hospital, who take money for giving stretchers to take pregnant women to the maternity ward.

She asked: "Who are these people?" In reply, Amal Acharya, Trinamool Congress MLA and chairperson of the patients' welfare body in the hospital, said that there are some ayahs who are responsible.

Protesting against it, the Chief Minister said that she is well aware that the ayahs are not behind it and some others are creating trouble when the state government is ensuring free treatment for the people of the state.

She subsequently directed the Director General of Police Virendra to send a team comprising officers of CID to find out who are behind it. She also urged the media persons to keep watch and to inform

the district magistrate or superintendents of police if they

find anyone taking bribe for allowing patients to use stretchers.

Banerjee has also decided to give extension of two years to doctors and nurses who are retiring this year and have good track record on the basis of their performance. She directed officials to prepare a list, according to which the willing doctors and nurses can be given extension.

The Chief Minister also came down heavily on some officials as she came to know that a building of Benfish was used to organise a marriage party. She said: "Call a meeting of all the corporations and also let me know the functions of Benfish. Then I will think about the corporation."

Banerjee also directed concerned officials to ensure completion of the widening of Dalkhola Highway, as the encroachments have been cleared.

As North Dinajpur produces half of the total maize yield of the state, a decision has been taken to set up a dedicated industrial park in the district where making of fodder using maize will take place.

In the review meeting, she directed the inspectors in charge of police stations to spend time with local people and also to keep a close tab

of any outsiders in their area with an intention of creating trouble.