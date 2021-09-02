CM opens Srila Prabhupada lotus feet at ISKCON virtually

Panagarh: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday virtually inaugurated Srila Prabhupada lotus feet on the occasion of his 125th birthday at ISKCON in South Kolkata.



Banerjee, who was at the Police Day programme at Panagarh Industrial Estate, inaugurated it virtually and expressed her gratitude to every member of the ISKCON family.

The Chief Minister said: "A huge place for pilgrimage is coming up as we have given a 700 acre plot to ISKCON authorities. They are mainly executing the entire work".

"Nabadwip and Cooch Behar are coming up as heritage towns. Bengal will be the only state where there would be two heritage towns," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a special tribute to Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada Ji, who made pioneering contributions to popularise the teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna through ISKCON. A special commemorative coin was also released to mark his 125th Jayanti.