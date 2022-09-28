CM opens several Pujas, remembers Subrata at Ekdalia; trains guns at BJP

KOLKATA: Recollecting how late Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee was 'mentally devastated' while being lodged at Alipore Central Correctional Home, party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee—who turned emotional while inaugurating the Puja at Ekdalia Evergreen Sarbojanin (which used to be patronised by Mukherjee)—on Tuesday slammed the BJP for misusing the Central agencies for maligning the image of her party leaders.



"The CBI had arrested veteran leaders like Subrata da. When he was kept at the Alipore Central Correctional home, he was not feeling well and Firhad Hakim told him that he should be admitted to the hospital. Subrata da was mentally devastated and told him to give two bullets, so that he could end his life," Banerjee said. She also recited a few lines from the 'Chandi.' "I believe Subrata da's soul is present here," she said. Later, Banerjee inaugurated several Pujas in South Kolkata, including at Ballygunge Cultural and Samaj Shebi. She also inaugurated the Puja at 74 Palli in Khiddirpore. "The intangible cultural heritage of humanity tag given by the UNESCO in recognition of Durga Puja has made all of us proud," she added.

Without naming the BJP, she said: "Some people used to say Mamata does not allow to hold Durga and Saraswati Puja. The tag given by UNESCO has exposed their lies," she maintained. Banerjee also inaugurated the Puja at 21 Palli, Badamtala Asari Sangha and Tridhara Sammelani. Meanwhile, the state government will open a 24-hour control room at Nabanna during Durga and Kali Puja. People facing any problem during this time can dial the control room at 033-22145664 for help.