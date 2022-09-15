CM opens & sets ball rolling for over 100 projects worth Rs 1K cr

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 'Digha Marine Drive' virtually from her administrative meeting at Nimtouri in East Midnapore on Wednesday. The marine drive that has an approach road of 26 km connects all the major sea beach destinations in Digha, Sankarpur, Tajpur and Mandarmani.



Banerjee inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of more than 100 projects in the district that involves Rs 1,153 crore.

There are three connecting bridges in the marine drive project — Nayakhali, Jalda and the longest one at Soila on Pichaboni river. "The road runs just adjacent to the sea and will ensure a joyride for the tourists. The total expenditure has been to the tune of Rs 173 crore," Purnendu Maji, District Magistrate, East Midnapore said.

The Chief Minister added that the state government is developing Nayachar as an aqua hub. Nayachar is situated on 10600 acres of land with 80 per cent covered by water bodies. Banerjee asked the district magistrate to take measures for setting up homestays and eco-cottages in and around Nayachar so that it can emerge as a major tourist destination.

Among other major bridges that were inaugurated by the Chief Minister, include a concrete bridge at Bakshispore under Kanthi I block, a bridge at Barnawai canal from Sarpai to Nilpur at Kanthi III block and another one on Sankarar canal at Hijalberia under Tamluk block.

Other projects connected with the development of tourism in the district and repair of dams and rejuvenation of canals under Ramnagar I, Patashpur I and II, Moina and Panskura block were also inaugurated by Banerjee.

Several new roads, health projects and three education projects were also unveiled during the administrative meeting.

Banerjee laid the foundation stone of projects related to power, health,

new roads, repair of roads, water supply and tourism among others.