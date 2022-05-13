CM opens renovated Town Hall

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated the renovated Town Hall. Mayor Fihad Hakim was present along with Banerjee during the inauguration following which the Chief Minister garlanded the statue of Rabindranath Tagore inside the Town Hall and then addressed a conference of WBCS officers.



The renovation work that started in 2017 has been executed by the state Public Works Department (PWD) with assistance from IIT Roorkee.

The rejuvenation of the Town Hall that was made in Roman-Doric style in 1813 became absolutely necessary because the heritage building had suffered natural damage because of its old age.

"The renovation has been carried out in a way so that the heritage of the building is preserved completely. We have made it retrofit so that it is earthquake proof," a senior official of KMC said.

As it was constructed 200 years back, the building was not fit to withstand earthquakes.

KMC has decided to establish a museum-cum-research centre at Town Hall which will depict the rich cultural heritage of Bengal. The museum-cum-research centre will have all the information (music, tradition, culture) of Bengal since its inception till date. IIT Kharagpur has also been roped up for the development of infrastructure.

"Work is going on presently for developing the museum," Debasish Kumar, Member Mayor-in-Council (Parks & Gardens) who is overseeing the work said.