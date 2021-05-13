CM okays release of Rs 550 cr for 20 depts

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has cleared the release of Rs 550 crore from Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) to 20 departments on the same day she took oath, considering the fact that the staggering eight phase election spanning over around two months adversely affected the development work in the state.



Banerjee was sworn-in as the Chief Minister on May 5. Out of Rs 550 crore, the state Public Works Department (PWD) received the highest amount to the tune of Rs 150 crore.

Similarly, the state Irrigation and Waterways department and Water Resource Investigation department received Rs 62 crore and Rs 50 crore respectively.

There was also an allocation of Rs 25 crore made for the Agriculture department. Around Rs 75 crore was released for the state Panchayats and Rural Development department while the Power department received Rs 59 crore.

An amount of Rs 15 crore was given to the Cooperation department and Rs 12.5 crore to departments including North Bengal development, Fisheries, Food and Supplies, Home and Hills Affairs and Minority Affairs department.