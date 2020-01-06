CM offers prayers at Kapil Muni's ashram

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered prayers at the Kapil Muni's ashram in Gangasagar on Monday. She was accompanied by MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Chowringhee MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay, South 24-Parganas Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Shamima Shiekh, MLA of Sagar Island Bankim Hazra and South 24-Parganas district magistrate Dr P Ulaganathan.



"The Gangasagar mela is similar to Kumbh. It is a sacred place where 30 to 40 lakh people come every year. Earlier, Gangasagar mela didn't have anything but now, we have made several arrangements. Before Gangasagar, I come and meet the maharaj (head priest) and take stock of the arrangements. Earlier, tax was imposed for Gangasagar mela. We have withdrawn it. All the developments in the Gangasagar mela have been done by the state government," said Banerjee, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Kapil Muni Sarovar.

She reiterated that the state government has done insurance cover off Rs five lakh for all the pilgrims to the Gangasagar mela from January 11 to January 17. "After Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as CM, the arrangements have been such that people come to the Gangasagar mela multiple times. Earlier, she was like Rani of Jhansi," said Mahant Gyan Das, head priest of Kapil Muni temple. He reiterated that irrespective of caste and creed, people throng the place. "Hindus and Muslims come together to make the mela a successful one. South 24-Parganas Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Shamima Shiekh and MLA of Sagar Island Bankim Hazra work tirelessly for making it a grand success. They make arrangements together," pointed out the priest.