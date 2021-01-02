CM offers job to deceased BJP worker's wife in 19 days

Kolkata: Setting an example of political courtesy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered a job to the wife of deceased BJP worker Saikat Bhawal barely 19 days after his death. The deceased's wife Nabaparna Das (Bhawal) has been appointed at the state Fire and Emergency Services department.



Saikat, who was a booth president of BJP, was killed during a public outreach programme at Barendragoli in Halisahar of North 24-Parganas district on December 12. Three accused were arrested by the police in less than 24 hours of the crime. "The proceedings were taken up on a war footing and the joining letter has already been handed over to Nabaparna. We do not see any party colour, when it comes to such instances," Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose said. Though the saffron party had alleged that miscreants owing allegiance to Trinamool Congress were involved in the crime, the deceased's wife claimed that it was not a political matter.

On Thursday morning, MLA Naihati Partha Bhowmick along with Trinankur Bhattacharjee, the state president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, visited the victim's residence and handed over the appointment letter to his wife.

Bhattacharjee also took her to the head office of the Fire department in Kolkata accompanied by some of her family members.

"I had informed our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that a job was very much essential for Nabaparna, who was married to Saikat on 13 March, 2019. She had taken all possible measures and it had taken such a short time,"said

Bhowmick. The deceased's brother has applied for a job at Halisahar municipality. The state government is also considering the appeal on priority basis. "I am indebted to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for giving me a job in such a short time," Nabaparna said.