CM mourns demise of Rachpal Singh

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of former state Tourism minister and retired IPS officer, Rachpal Singh, who died in the city on Thursday morning at the age of 78.

He was suffering from age related ailments for quite some time. A 1978 batch IPS officer, Singh had served both Kolkata Police and State Police.

Banerjee said: "His death will create a void in the field of administration and politics. My deep condolences to his family and admirers."

Singh was elected from Tarakeshwar Assembly seat in 2011 and 2016. He was the state Tourism minister in 2011 and was later the chairman of West Bengal Transport Nigam. Himself a hockey player in First division, Singh was the

president of Bengal Hockey Association and West Bengal Gymnastics Association.