CM mourns demise of Nepali singer Kumar Subba

KOLKATA: Renowned Nepali singer Kumar Subba passed away on Saturday night in a hospital in Siliguri.



He was 78-year-old and hailed from Lebong in Darjeeling.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed profound sadness on his demise.

In her condolence message, Banerjee stated that his sudden departure causes an irreparable loss for the Nepali cultural world as well as our composite way of life in West Bengal.

He was conferred 'Sangeet Samman' in 2012 by Government of West Bengal.

"I express my sincere condolences and stand by the side of the departed artiste's

family. I also express my solidarity with all his friends, followers and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," Banerjee wrote in her condolence message Kumar Subba sang for Nepali films, theaters

and for All India Radio. He had retired from Song and Drama unit of Government of West Bengal.