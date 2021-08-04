CM mourns demise of Mohun Bagan chief's wife

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the demise of former Rajya Sabha MP and Mohun Bagan president, Swapan Sadhan Bose's wife Sampa Bose on Wednesday. She passed away at the age of 70.



"I offer my condolences on demise of Sampa Bose, who was a social worker. She was associated with several social activities for the welfare of common people. I was close to her. Her death has created a void in the society," stated the Chief Minister.

Sampa is survived by her husband and son, Srinjoy Bose, who is a journalist.